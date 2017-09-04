LSU warns about the dangers of bringing ANY type of animal near - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU warns about the dangers of bringing ANY type of animal near Mike VII's glass

Posted by WAFB Staff
Mike VII (Source: WAFB) Mike VII (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is asking people who visit Mike VII’s cage to not go near the glass with any animals - live or stuffed.

Officials posted a message on Facebook informing people that Mike VII could lunge himself into the glass trying to reach the animal and possibly break a tooth.

They added dental problems are the No. 1 cause of death in tigers.

