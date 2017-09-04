FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather around the corner

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny - mainly dry; only 10% rain; a high of 89°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a low of 71°

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Overall, quiet weather to wrap up the "unofficial end of summer;" Labor Day Monday forecast promises to be uneventful … only a spotty shower Monday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar

- The potential for limited "umbrella weather" returns to SE LA/SW LA Tuesday and Wednesday (30% - 40% coverage) due to the approach and passage of a rather strong "fall-like" cold front!

- Thunderstorms could become somewhat more organized ahead of the frontal passage Tuesday into early Wednesday - as a result, there's the "potential" for a few strong storms, but nothing expected to become widespread or severe

- Definitely, weather worth waiting for by Thursday - NO mention of rain, a high in the upper 70°s; morning lows in the upper 50°s Friday and Saturday - with afternoon temperatures holding in the low 80°s going into the weekend (and again, no mention of rain)!

- The latest on Cat. 3 Hurricane Irma … Hurricane Hunters now saying Irma is a little stronger this morning; highest sustained winds, 120 mph; moving to the WSW at 14 mph; currently about 610 miles east of the Leeward Islands

- Irma is expected to take a turn toward the west Monday - followed by a WNW turn late Tuesday - on this forecast track, the center will move closer to the Leeward Islands within the next 24 - 36 hours

- NHC still forecasting a Cat. 4 hurricane later this week - the future path of Irma is still very uncertain - especially once the hurricane gets closer to Cuba/Florida ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

INLAND LAKES: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 5:

High Tide: 11:15 a.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 7:55 p.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4 … 104° (2000); 58° (1952)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4 … 91°; 72°

SUNRISE: 6:43 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:23 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.