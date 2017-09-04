Officials work to identify body found in Mississippi River; confirm it is NOT inmate who jumped from bridge

LSU is asking people who visit Mike VII’s cage to not go near the glass with any animals - live or stuffed.More >>
LSU is asking people who visit Mike VII’s cage to not go near the glass with any animals - live or stuffed.More >>
A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
MONDAY: Mostly sunny - mainly dry; only 10% rain; a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a low of 71°
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 87°
MONDAY: Mostly sunny - mainly dry; only 10% rain; a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a low of 71°
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 87°
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>