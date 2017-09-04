Officials identify body found in Mississippi River; release cause of death

The name of the man found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine early Monday morning has been released.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified him as Eugene Hodges, 29. The coroner reported the cause of death was "multi-system trauma secondary to fall from height." He added he has ruled the death a suicide.

His body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water around 7 a.m.

He was found between the Court Street landing and the ferry landing.

"We have what appears to be a black male, maybe in his 30s," Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne explained Monday morning. "Water has done a lot of damage to facial recognition. It's just hard to see. There are some identifying tattoos on the body. We have been in touch with East Feliciana, who had the inmate that jumped from the Old Mississippi River Bridge. According to the warden, this is not that person. The tattoos don't match."

The Plaquemine Police Department, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Coroner's Office, West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, Zachary Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sherif's Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.