Body found in Mississippi River near Plaquemine

A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
It's now been more than three weeks since the violent days of protest in Charlottesville Virginia, where 32-year-old Heather Heyer woman lost her life. That tragic death has inspired something beautiful here in Baton Rouge.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday afternoon.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
Saturday night at sunset, the Coast Guard suspended their search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.More >>
