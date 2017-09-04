Body found in Mississippi River near Plaquemine

A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine.

The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.

It was found between the Court Street landing and the ferry landing.

Police Chief Kenneth Payne said the body is that of a male and they are now working to identify him.

The Plaquemine Police Department, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and Iberville Parish Coroner's Office are on the scene.

