Artist creates sculpture in honor Charlottesville victim

It's now been more than three weeks since the violent days of protest in Charlottesville Virginia, where 32-year-old Heather Heyer woman lost her life. That tragic death has inspired something beautiful here in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve always considered myself to be conceptual in the way that I work. I don't like to make pieces just to make them aesthetically pleasing. I like them to have a lot of ideas and thought behind them,” said Stephanie Landry.

The thought driving photographer and sculptor Stephanie Landry’s long hours in her workshop are Heather Heyer. Landry said the young woman has been on her mind she since was run down by a white supremacist in Charlottesville weeks ago.

“It seemed like something so farfetched. Out of a movie. It just didn't seem like it was something real that would happen in 2017.

Landry created the project "Remember their Names," to honor those she believes were unjustly killed. She says it's important to remember why they died.

"These people that died fighting for something they believe in or just died being who they are,” said Landry.

It started in photoshop with a geometrically designed poster of Heyer and has snowballed into a cubism inspired sculpture that looks different from every angle.

First, Landry prints Heyer’s face on wood then cuts them into pieces, then she puts it all together.

Just when you think she's finished, she takes it apart and paints each individual piece shades of blue and green. Landry said those colors generally give a relaxing feeling.

“You want it to be as perfect as possible. You want it to truly look like them and hopefully be something that people who knew this person would really like and enjoy,” Landry said.

After drying in the summer heat, Landry meshes the seemingly unfit puzzle pieces into a floating masterpiece.

“I think that a lot of people nowadays aren't really super empathic and they really should be. We're all humans and terrible things happen for really terrible reasons. We really should be learning from those experiences and try to make these terrible situations not such a common place thing,” she said.

As an artist, Landry said this is her first time tackling a political issue with art, but one she isn't afraid of. “I really think it's important for all artists to really say something with their work. And it doesn't have to be a political thing but just to say something to get people thinking of something outside of themselves,” Landry said.

Landry said creating this project was the best solution to express her feelings and spread a message of unity.

Landry doesn't currently have a buyer but plans to donate all the proceeds to the family of Heyer or a non-profit organization.

