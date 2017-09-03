Artist creates sculpture in honor Charlottesville victim

It's now been more than three weeks since the violent days of protest in Charlottesville Virginia, where 32-year-old Heather Heyer woman lost her life. That tragic death has inspired something beautiful here in Baton Rouge.More >>
It's now been more than three weeks since the violent days of protest in Charlottesville Virginia, where 32-year-old Heather Heyer woman lost her life. That tragic death has inspired something beautiful here in Baton Rouge.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday afternoon.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday afternoon.More >>
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody in Washington Parish after a woman was found dead on Pistol Womack Ln.More >>
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody in Washington Parish after a woman was found dead on Pistol Womack Ln.More >>
Danny Johnson knocked down a pass at the goalline with 19 seconds left and Southern held on to defeat South Carolina State 14-8 in the season opener for both teams on Sunday.More >>
Danny Johnson knocked down a pass at the goalline with 19 seconds left and Southern held on to defeat South Carolina State 14-8 in the season opener for both teams on Sunday.More >>
Dozens of dogs in Hammond boarded a jet Sunday, on flights that will save lives.More >>
Dozens of dogs in Hammond boarded a jet Sunday, on flights that will save lives.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>