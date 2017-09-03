Volunteers, firefighters travel to feed first responders in La. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers, firefighters travel to feed first responders in La. and Tx.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A group of volunteers and employees from the St. George Fire Department are pitching in to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Lieutenant Ragan Underwood said they've had boots on the ground with rescue efforts in Texas, but now it's time to start recovery efforts.

On Thursday and Friday, the employees and volunteers gathered donations. Sunday, their convoy departed with enough food to cook for up to 4,000 people.

The group will travel to Sulfur, LA and Port Arthur, TX to feed first responders and assist with relief efforts.

Underwood said this will be the first trip of many."We are very committed to recovery efforts because we will never forget the support we received last year," he said.

The Fire Department says many of the emergency responders traveling with the group lost their homes last August during the flood and are part of a "#PayItForward" movement.

In a Facebook post, the St. George Fire Department said Rouse's Markets, Blue Oak BBQ, and Hogs Res-Que helped to make it possible.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

