Country Fresh recalls produce from stores in Southeast

Country Fresh recalls produce from stores in Southeast

A recall has been issued for produce product sold at Winn-Dixie.

Southeastern Grocers said Sunday that the Country Fresh produce products were sold in 6-, 10-, 12- and 23-ounce packages. 

The recall is due to listeria concerns. No illnesses have been reported.

The products were packaged under the Southeastern Grocers (SEG) label and sold in Fresco y Más, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie Stores.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

  • SEG Tri Pepper Dice – 3825911565 (6 oz. package)
  • SEG Stir Fry Vegetable - 3825911781 (10 oz. package)
  • SEG Fajita Blend - 3825911785 (12 oz. package)
  • SEG Vegetable Kabob – 3825911592 (23 oz. package)

The packages have a “sell by” ranging between August 12 and August 20 of 2017.

If you have any of these products, you're urged to throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

