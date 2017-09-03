Country Fresh recalls produce from stores in Southeast

While in Texas assisting Hurricane Harvey flood victims, two men from Louisiana helped rescue a young deep trapped in deep flood waters. On last week, a group from the Tangipahoa and St. Tammany area gathered donations and took them to devastated areas of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey. While in Vidor, one of the hardest hit areas, cousins Jimmy and Kyle McGoveren, both from Hammond, came across a young deer that was in deep water and very tired of fighting to survive. Jimmy sa...More >>
A group of volunteers and employees from the St. George Fire Department are pitching in to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.More >>
A recall has been issued for produce product sold at Winn-Dixie. Southeastern Grocers said Sunday that the Country Fresh produce products were sold in 6-, 10-, 12- and 23-ounce packages.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old woman has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash. Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane. Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate. Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is sti...More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 1.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A 9-year-old was shot Sunday morning in Horn Lake.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
