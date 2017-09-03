22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Police say a 22-year-old man has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash.

Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane.

Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate.

Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12

    22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:14:47 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Police say a 22-year-old woman has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash. Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane. Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate. Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is sti...

    More >>

    Police say a 22-year-old woman has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash. Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane. Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate. Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is sti...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, September 3

    FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, September 3

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:56:28 GMT
    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 1.

    More >>

    Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 1.

    More >>

  • No. 13 LSU shuts down BYU, 27-0

    No. 13 LSU shuts down BYU, 27-0

    Derrius Guice rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 13 LSU never allowed BYU's offense to cross midfield in a 27-0 defeat of the Cougars on Saturday night. RELATED: VIDEO: LSU defeats BYU 27-0 in season opener While Louisiana native Ed Orgeron was able to celebrate a largely stress-free victory in his maiden season opener as LSU's head coach, he also saw his offense squander scoring chances that could have made the result even more lopsided. Operating an overhauled ...

    More >>

    Derrius Guice rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 13 LSU never allowed BYU's offense to cross midfield in a 27-0 defeat of the Cougars on Saturday night. RELATED: VIDEO: LSU defeats BYU 27-0 in season opener While Louisiana native Ed Orgeron was able to celebrate a largely stress-free victory in his maiden season opener as LSU's head coach, he also saw his offense squander scoring chances that could have made the result even more lopsided. Operating an overhauled ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly