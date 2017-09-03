22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12

Police say a 22-year-old woman has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash. Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane. Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate. Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is sti...More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 1.More >>
Derrius Guice rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 13 LSU never allowed BYU's offense to cross midfield in a 27-0 defeat of the Cougars on Saturday night. RELATED: VIDEO: LSU defeats BYU 27-0 in season opener While Louisiana native Ed Orgeron was able to celebrate a largely stress-free victory in his maiden season opener as LSU's head coach, he also saw his offense squander scoring chances that could have made the result even more lopsided. Operating an overhauled ...More >>
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody in Washington Parish after a woman was found dead on Pistol Womack Ln.More >>
A new look LSU offense along with a defense featuring many fresh faces was on display Saturday night in New Orleans when the 12th-ranked Tigers defeated BYU 27-0 in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
