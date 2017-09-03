22-year-old dies from injuries after traffic crash on I-12

Police say a 22-year-old man has died from injuries after a Saturday morning traffic crash.

Baton Rouge Police Department says Dakota Robinson, 22, of Denham Springs, died from injuries sustained during a one vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of I-12 between Millerville and O'Neal Lane.

Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into a pine tree alongside the interstate.

Authorities say this fatal traffic crash is still under investigation.

