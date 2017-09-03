VIDEO: LSU defeats BYU 27-0 in season opener

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.
A new look LSU offense along with a defense featuring many fresh faces was on display Saturday night in New Orleans when the 12th-ranked Tigers defeated BYU 27-0 in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
TIGERS WIN 27-0. pic.twitter.com/nGTXOROimE— WAFB 9 Sports (@WAFB9Sports) September 3, 2017
