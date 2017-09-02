Victim identified, suspect on the run in Dayton St. shooting case

Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday afternoon.

31-year-old Warren Jackson was shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. Saturday at 2803 Dayton St.

Police suspect 31-year-old Randy Orange to be the shooter, and have issued a warrant for his arrest for second-degree murder. Orange fled the scene on foot before Police arrived.

Police say the shooting happened following a verbal argument.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crimes Stoppers at 344-7867.

