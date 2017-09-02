Victim identified, suspect on the run in Dayton St. shooting case

Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 1.More >>
A fake Facebook post is making the rounds on social media. This post shows a track for Hurricane Irma barreling straight for the Texas coast. At first glance, it looks pretty believable, but a tweet from the National Weather Service Friday exposed the image as phony, saying among other things that the organization only forecasts storm information five days out. The image the organization posted shows Irma's path through Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
