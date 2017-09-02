Fatal shooting suspect turns himself in

According to Baton Rouge police, 31-year-old Randy Orange turned himself in to authorities Sunday.

Police suspected Orange to be the man responsible of shooting and killing 31-year-old Warren Jackson Saturday afternoon at his house on Dayton St.

Police say Orange shot Jackson inside the house after an argument and then ran away. Jackson died on the scene.

Orange will be booked into Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder.

