BRPD investigating fatal shooting on Dayton St.

One man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man that occurred at 2803 Dayton St around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crimes Stoppers at 344-7867.

