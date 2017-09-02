PHOTOS: Coast Guard crews rescue dogs near Port Arthur in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescues a dog in the Beaumont, Texas area Friday Sept. 1, 2017.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, members of the Coast Guard have provided rescue support for not just human victims, but pets as well.

Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant Bowers, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Abood of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescued dogs in the Beaumont and Port Arthur, TX areas on Friday Sept. 1.

Since the storm, Coast Guard personnel have saved or assisted more than 1,000 people and 50 animals in the greater Port Arthur area.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.