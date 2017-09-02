Gov. Edwards to visit mega-shelter in Alexandria, meet Trump in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards to visit mega-shelter in Alexandria, meet Trump in Lake Charles

Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards headed to Alexandria to visit mega-shelter and Lake Charles to meet President Donald Trump (Source: Twitter/R.Carbo) Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards headed to Alexandria to visit mega-shelter and Lake Charles to meet President Donald Trump (Source: Twitter/R.Carbo)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to visit a mega-shelter in Alexandria housing Harvey victims. He will also meet President Donald Trump in Lake Charles.

On Saturday, Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Alexandria to tour the mega-shelter there housing displaced flood survivors.

Following that visit, Gov. Edwards, the First Lady and state officials will travel to Lake Charles, to meet with Trump to discuss the state's efforts to help residents in Southwest Louisiana and Texas who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.  

The mega-shelter shelter is located on the campus of Louisiana State University Alexandria at 8125 Hwy 71 South.

At 9 a.m. Edwards took off in a helicopter to travel to Alexandria, while at the same time, Trump departed in Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to Houston, TX.

Details regarding President Trump's visit to Lake Charles are being coordinated by the White House.

RELATED STORY:

Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  PHOTOS: Coast Guard crews rescue dogs near Port Arthur in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

    PHOTOS: Coast Guard crews rescue dogs near Port Arthur in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

    Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescues a dog in the Beaumont, Texas area Friday Sept. 1, 2017.Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescues a dog in the Beaumont, Texas area Friday Sept. 1, 2017.
    In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, members of the Coast Guard have provided rescue support for not just human victims, but pets as well. Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant Bowers, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Abood of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescued dogs in the Beaumont and Port Arthur, TX areas on Friday Sept. 1. Since the storm, Coast Guard personnel have saved or assisted more than 1,000 people and 50 animals in the gre...More >>
    In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, members of the Coast Guard have provided rescue support for not just human victims, but pets as well. Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Kandon Burton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant Bowers, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Abood of Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco rescued dogs in the Beaumont and Port Arthur, TX areas on Friday Sept. 1. Since the storm, Coast Guard personnel have saved or assisted more than 1,000 people and 50 animals in the gre...More >>

