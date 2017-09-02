Gov. Edwards to visit mega-shelter in Alexandria, meet Trump in Lake Charles

Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards headed to Alexandria to visit mega-shelter and Lake Charles to meet President Donald Trump (Source: Twitter/R.Carbo)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to visit a mega-shelter in Alexandria housing Harvey victims. He will also meet President Donald Trump in Lake Charles.

On Saturday, Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Alexandria to tour the mega-shelter there housing displaced flood survivors.

Following that visit, Gov. Edwards, the First Lady and state officials will travel to Lake Charles, to meet with Trump to discuss the state's efforts to help residents in Southwest Louisiana and Texas who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The mega-shelter shelter is located on the campus of Louisiana State University Alexandria at 8125 Hwy 71 South.

At 9 a.m. Edwards took off in a helicopter to travel to Alexandria, while at the same time, Trump departed in Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to Houston, TX.

Details regarding President Trump's visit to Lake Charles are being coordinated by the White House.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.