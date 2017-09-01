Experts debunk Irma post rumors; warn people about other potential fake forecasts

A fake Facebook post is making the rounds on social media. This post shows a track for Hurricane Irma barreling straight for the Texas coast. At first glance, it looks pretty believable, but a tweet from the National Weather Service Friday exposed the image as phony, saying among other things that the organization only forecasts storm information five days out. The image the organization posted shows Irma's path through Tuesday.More >>
A child was injured Friday night after reportedly being hit by a vehicle.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with sex crimes Friday and claims he doesn't remember committing them because he was intoxicated at the time.More >>
A group that helped medically fragile children after south Louisiana’s historic flood in August 2016 is now reaching out to Texas to do the same.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
