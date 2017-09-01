Man claims to not remember committing sex crimes because he was intoxicated

A man was arrested in connection with sex crimes Friday and claims he doesn't remember committing them because he was intoxicated at the time.

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say Michael A. Larose, 55, of Labadieville, was arrested August 30 in connection with sex crimes on a person with cognitive disabilities.

Deputies responded to a call of sex crimes on Wednesday, August 30 at a home in Labadieville. The victim says Larose was doing maintenance work on her home the previous day when he committed the alleged offenses. She says this wasn't the first time such crimes had occurred either.

Larose was questioned by deputies and claimed he did not remember the incidents because he was intoxicated.

Larose was arrested Friday, September 1 and was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He remains jailed and is awaiting a bond hearing.

