Driver reportedly flees scene after hitting child

A driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting a child Friday evening.

Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on September 1 at Plank Rd. near Washington. The child only sustained minor injuries in the incident, but the driver reportedly fled the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Little boy hit by a vehicle on Plank Rd. near Washington. Minor injuries, but the vehicle reportedly fled @WAFB pic.twitter.com/zFDxf5P77I — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 1, 2017

No vehicle description is currently available, but we will update the story as soon as we learn more.