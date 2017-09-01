Driver reportedly flees scene after hitting child - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting a child Friday evening.

Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on September 1 at Plank Rd. near Washington. The child only sustained minor injuries in the incident, but the driver reportedly fled the scene.

No vehicle description is currently available, but we will update the story as soon as we learn more.

