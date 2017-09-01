Child injured after being hit by vehicle at Plank and Washington - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Child injured after being hit by vehicle at Plank and Washington

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A child was injured Friday night after reportedly being hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on September 1 at Plank Rd. near Washington. The child only sustained minor injuries in the incident. The call initially went out as a hit and run, but officials with BRPD say the driver did cooperate with authorities at the scene.

