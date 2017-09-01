EBRSO captures armed robber responsible for numerous burglaries - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO captures armed robber responsible for numerous burglaries across Gulf Coast

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Julius Frank (Source: WAFB) Julius Frank (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man is in custody after being apprehended by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. He's accused of multiple burglaries across the Gulf Coast area.

EBRSO deputies responded to an alarm at a Check Into Cash on Coursey Blvd. Friday afternoon an were able to arrest an armed robber as he was leaving the store. This happened around 12:20 p.m. at 10241 Coursey Blvd.

Julius Frank, 36, of Metairie, is charged with one count of armed robbery by EBRSO and another count of armed robbery from BRPD for reportedly robbing the American Cash Advance on Airline Hwy. back on July 28. He is also suspected of having committed more robberies in August in Slidell, Gonzales, and Gulfport. 

Frank will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

