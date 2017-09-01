Baton Rouge woman facing felony charges for scheme costing taxpayers more than $120K

A Baton Rouge woman is facing felony charges for reportedly falsifying hundreds of state income tax returns, costing Louisiana taxpayers more than $120,000.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says Naomi Renee Bass is accused of fabricating business losses for clients, many of whom did not even own businesses. The falsified losses led to an estimated $120,000 in fraudulent state income tax refunds.

Bass was arrested on Thursday, August 31 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bass is the 68th person to be arrested as part of a joint anti-fraud investigation between the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Attorney General's Office.

