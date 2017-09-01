Man arrested after kicking pregnant wife, leading police on chase, trying to disarm deputy

A Morgan City man is behind bars after a domestic incident involving kicking his pregnant wife, leading officials on a high-speed chase, then attempting to disarm a deputy.

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say early Thursday evening in Amelia, they responded to a complaint about several oriental males fighting at a home. Upon arrival, deputies determined the man, later identified as Rodolfo Tosca Chan, 34, of Morgan City, had reportedly kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach and left the scene.

Deputies began a search for Chan and found him driving in the area. They attempted to stop him, but Chan then reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase, which ended with Chan crashing his car into a gate and fleeing on foot.

At this point, deputies with St. Mary Parish became involved in the pursuit and chased Chan into a nearby swamp. Deputies say they Tased Chan in an attempt to subdue him, but he continued to run. A K-9 was then deployed to subdue Chan and during the struggle, Chan reportedly attempted to disarm a deputy.

Chan was then arrested and transported to the Assumption Community Hospital to be treated for lacerations. Chan was then taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Disarming of a peace office

Domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim)

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Driver must be licensed

General speed law

No seat belt

Resisting an officer with force or violence

Stop lamps and turn signals required

Stop sign violation

Turning movements and required signals

The domestic abuse victim was also treated at a local hospital. Chan remains incarcerated and is awaiting a bond hearing.

