Man arrested after kicking pregnant wife, leading police on chase, trying to disarm deputy

A Morgan City man is behind bars after a domestic incident involving kicking his pregnant wife, leading officials on a high-speed chase, then attempting to disarm a deputy.More >>
A Morgan City man is behind bars after a domestic incident involving kicking his pregnant wife, leading officials on a high-speed chase, then attempting to disarm a deputy.More >>
The Halal Guys, serving up chicken and gyro combo platters, will be opening its first Baton Rouge location near LSU in October.More >>
The Halal Guys, serving up chicken and gyro combo platters, will be opening its first Baton Rouge location near LSU in October.More >>
The St. Amant Gators are gearing up for its first football game of the season at 'the pit'. This is significant because the school and its athletic facilities took on water during the flood, which pushed back the team's opportunity to play at home. Last year, the school shared Dutchtown High School's facilities for football games. The football team lost much of its equipment during the flood so the NFL Foundation made a donation to the team to replace what they lost. "The NFL...More >>
The St. Amant Gators are gearing up for its first football game of the season at 'the pit'. This is significant because the school and its athletic facilities took on water during the flood, which pushed back the team's opportunity to play at home. Last year, the school shared Dutchtown High School's facilities for football games. The football team lost much of its equipment during the flood so the NFL Foundation made a donation to the team to replace what they lost. "The NFL...More >>
Court records reveal how investigators built a case against a man accused of robbing and murdering an insurance agent during an alleged robbery. According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, DNA evidence found inside the victim's car is what pointed investigators to the suspect, Daryel Johnson. Additionally, the victim's body was found behind Johnson's home. The case was launched by the East Ba...More >>
Court records reveal how investigators built a case against a man accused of robbing and murdering an insurance agent during an alleged robbery. According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, DNA evidence found inside the victim's car is what pointed investigators to the suspect, Daryel Johnson. Additionally, the victim's body was found behind Johnson's home. The case was launched by the East Ba...More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting on Plank Rd. Thursday night.More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting on Plank Rd. Thursday night.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>