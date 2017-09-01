Halal Guys set to open first restaurant in Baton Rouge

The Halal Guys, serving up chicken and gyro combo platters, will be opening its first Baton Rouge location near LSU in October.

The new restaurant will be near the LSU campus at 320 Lee Dr. and is set to open on October 20. With three locations in New Orleans and one in Shreveport, this will be the restaurant's fifth location.

"We want to be the Chipotle of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. Our fast, casual restaurant is the perfect quick and affordable meal that will fit nicely into the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area," said owner, Logan Trotter.

The new location will be in the Lee Dr. Retail Center adjacent to Mr. Ronnie's Donuts and next to MOOYAH Burgers.

At the grand opening event, the first 100 people to come by will get a free Halal Guys tumbler, which will get them free drink refills for life. During the day, lucky customers will have the chance to win exclusive merchandise, such as t-shirts, sunglasses, free food, and more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.