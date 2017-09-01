Halal Guys opens first restaurant in Baton Rouge

Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer officially handed in his letter of resignation Friday, October 20 after pleading no contest to felony charges Thursday.More >>
Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer officially handed in his letter of resignation Friday, October 20 after pleading no contest to felony charges Thursday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding a car wash to raise money for their Explorer Post program.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding a car wash to raise money for their Explorer Post program.More >>
A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.More >>
A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.More >>
A native of New Orleans and graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Chef Airis Johnson, won Wednesday night's episode of Chopped on Food Network.More >>
A native of New Orleans and graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Chef Airis Johnson, won Wednesday night's episode of Chopped on Food Network.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.More >>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.More >>