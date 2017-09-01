Halal Guys opens first restaurant in Baton Rouge

The Halal Guys, serving up chicken and gyro combo platters, opened its first Baton Rouge.

The new restaurant is located near the LSU campus at 320 Lee Dr. The new location is in the Lee Dr. Retail Center adjacent to Mr. Ronnie's Donuts and next to MOOYAH Burgers. The grand opening was held on Friday, October 20.

With three locations in New Orleans and one in Shreveport, this will be the restaurant's fifth location.

"We want to be the Chipotle of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. Our fast, casual restaurant is the perfect quick and affordable meal that will fit nicely into the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area," said owner, Logan Trotter.

