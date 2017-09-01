Gasoline prices on the rise in metro Baton Rouge

A Baton Rouge woman is facing felony charges for reportedly falsifying hundreds of state income tax returns, costing Louisiana taxpayers more than $120,000.More >>
After leaving us with a final “Goodbye!” in the form of a few t-storms last evening, Harvey is now entirely out of our weather picture although "he" continues to dump significant rains in parts of the eastern United States. For us, westerly and northwesterly flow behind Harvey has meant a bit of a dip in the local humidity today, plus a welcomed drop in our rain potential for the next few days. Indeed, Friday was drier than we expected and we...More >>
The price of gasoline in the metro area is on the rise. Oil and gas experts say it is mostly because an unknown number of refineries took a huge hit during Hurricane Harvey, but they also say consumers could be contributing to the hike.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has received a donation of 4,000 naloxone auto-injectors from Kaléo Pharma.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
The body of a Lufkin man who went missing trying to help evacuate Harvey victims has been recovered.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
