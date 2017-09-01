St. Amant H.S. Gators kickoff first game at home; Ascension Parish Schools sell T-shirt for Harvey victims

The St. Amant Gators are gearing up for its first football game of the season at "the pit."

This is significant because the school and its athletic facilities took on water during the flood, which pushed back the team's opportunity to play at home.

Last year, the school shared Dutchtown High School's facilities for football games.

The football team lost much of its equipment during the flood so the NFL Foundation made a donation to the team to replace what they lost.

"The NFL Foundation gave us $105,000 in order to replace all of our equipment and so we are so very thankful for that because as you can see it looks great," said Beth Templet, Principal of St. Amant High School.

The Gators will debut a new gray uniform during its first football game.

"Getting the new ones is a pretty sweet deal for this season and I can't wait to be out there on Friday nights and wear them and enjoy every bit of it," said Ben Parker, Co-Captain of the football team.

The Gators will face the Lake Area New Tech school at home. The game begins at 7 p.m.

As staff and students reflect on the year since the flood, school administrators wanted to focus on giving back.

"We were so fortunate to be blessed to have so many people reaching out to us [last year] that part of our goal this year and talking with the administrative team was that we were going to be Gators giving back," said former St. Amant High School Principal and now Ascension Parish Director of High Schools, Mia Edwards.

The Ascension Parish School Board is hosting a T-shirt sale to raise money for the schools in the Houston area that lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

"We have a t-shirt sale going on. We created a T-shirt design with Ascension Parish School Board," Edwards explained. "It's on their website and so we would like to encourage everyone to help us with that. All proceeds from that will be going to a Houston designated school and we just want to be able to give back. We want Ascension parish to stand strong with the Houston schools and be able to be Ascension proud."

T-shirts are $20 and can be ordered through the school board's website.

For more information on the fundraiser or to order a t-shirt, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.