LSU: Car hits bicycle officer and drives off

The LSU Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash on campus involving one of its officers late Thursday night.

LSU officials reported a car hit a bicycle officer on Fieldhouse Drive around 11:30 p.m.

They said the officer, while on his bicycle, was trying to stop a speeding Toyota Prius. They added the car ran a stop sign and hit the officer.

Authorities said the car then drove off. They reported the officer suffered no serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital by EMS as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

