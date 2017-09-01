LSU: Car hits bicycle officer and drives off - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU: Car hits bicycle officer and drives off

Posted by WAFB Staff
Fieldhouse Drive on LSU Campus (Source: WAFB) Fieldhouse Drive on LSU Campus (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash on campus involving one of its officers late Thursday night.

LSU officials reported a car hit a bicycle officer on Fieldhouse Drive around 11:30 p.m.

They said the officer, while on his bicycle, was trying to stop a speeding Toyota Prius. They added the car ran a stop sign and hit the officer.

Authorities said the car then drove off. They reported the officer suffered no serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital by EMS as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

