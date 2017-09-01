FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, Mainly Dry

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, nice - light NW winds, a spotty shower; high of 87°

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - pleasant overnight; a low of 69°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - only 10% rain coverage; a high of 88°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, light east winds; a spotty shower - a high of 89°

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Partly cloudy - 20% rain coverage; a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- For the first day in quite a long time, SE LA/SW MS “not” under any kind of weather “watch or warning” … so, off to a quiet start for the month of September!

- As far as any activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is concerned, there was only a narrow band of showers Friday morning; as of mid-morning, there were still some minor activity off the coastal waters …

- Overall, we'll be a little closer to the afternoon norm for early September on Friday and through the upcoming holiday weekend - daytime highs, once again, pushing into the upper 80°s, possibly the lower 90°s (“normal” this time of year, 92°)

- What’s left of “Harvey” is now well into the Tennessee Valley - moving rather quickly NE - now “post tropical;” the center located about 30 miles NW of Nashville; 110 miles ESE of Paducah, Kentucky

- The latest on Hurricane Irma - now a Cat. 2 hurricane (losing strength, temporarily, from the earlier Cat. 3 designation) - undergoing an “eyewall replacement cycle” (the “eye” not so readily visible on satellite imagery)

- Highest sustained winds, 110 mph; moving WNW at 13 mph; still expected to regain strength, becoming again a “major hurricane” as it moves westward across the open waters of the tropical Atlantic …

- The future path of “Irma” continues to be very questionable, so close observation is called for throughout its immediate/long term forecast track ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 3 feet; light chop

INLAND LAKES: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 2:

HIGH TIDE: 8:40 a.m. +1.5

LOW TIDE: 6:33 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1 … 100° (2000); 57° (1915)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1 … 92°; 72°

SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:27 p.m.

