YOUR TURN: Coming Together

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Ramona Roubique. Roubique emailed us after watching our commentary this week about Hurricane Harvey. She wants to know why it seems to take a natural disaster to bring the people of our nation together. In her words:

We all should be blessed to have helped these folks through this devastating flood in our own state and now in Texas. Doesn’t it seem amazing that in a time of crisis we all can be civil and kind to one another and love each other to save lives? We all need to put our differences aside each and every day, not just when devastation occurs in our country. Watching the news on hurricane Harvey, you see folks of all races helping one another. Why can’t we do this on a daily basis? God bless you all.

