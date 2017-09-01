YOUR TURN: Coming Together

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, nice - light NW winds, a spotty shower; high of 87°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - pleasant overnight; a low of 69°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - only 10% rain coverage; a high of 88°
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, light east winds; a spotty shower - a high of 89°
LABOR DAY MONDAY: Partly cloudy - 20% rain coverage; a high of 87°
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Ramona Roubique, who wants to know why it seems to take a natural disaster to bring the people of our nation together.More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Hunters get a sales tax discount when they shop for firearms and other hunting supplies during the 2017 Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
