West St. Mary Wolfpack 2017 Football Schedule

West St. Mary Wolfpack

2017 football schedule (regular season)

(d) denotes district game.

Week  Date  Opponent  Class  District  Home / Away 
Week 1  9/2 Abbeville 3A 8 A
Week 2  9/7 Opelousas 4A 5 A
Week 3  9/14 Northwest 3A 5 H
Week 4 9/22 Franklin 2A 7(d) A
Week 5  9/29 Delcambre 2A 7(d) H
Week 6 10/5 Catholic - N.I. 2A 7(d) A
Week 7  10/13 Jeanerette 2A 7(d) H
Week 8  10/20 Thibodaux 5A 7 A
Week 9  10/27 Loreauville 2A 7(d) H
Week 10 11/3 Ascension Episcopal 2A 7(d) A

*Dates are subject to change.

Information provided by LHSAA

