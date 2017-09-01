West St. Mary Wolfpack



2017 football schedule (regular season)



(d) denotes district game.

Week Date Opponent Class District Home / Away Week 1 9/2 Abbeville 3A 8 A Week 2 9/7 Opelousas 4A 5 A Week 3 9/14 Northwest 3A 5 H Week 4 9/22 Franklin 2A 7(d) A Week 5 9/29 Delcambre 2A 7(d) H Week 6 10/5 Catholic - N.I. 2A 7(d) A Week 7 10/13 Jeanerette 2A 7(d) H Week 8 10/20 Thibodaux 5A 7 A Week 9 10/27 Loreauville 2A 7(d) H Week 10 11/3 Ascension Episcopal 2A 7(d) A

*Dates are subject to change.



Information provided by LHSAA



Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.