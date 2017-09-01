West St. Mary Wolfpack
2017 football schedule (regular season)
(d) denotes district game.
|
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Class
|District
|Home / Away
|Week 1
|9/2
|Abbeville
|3A
|8
|A
|Week 2
|9/7
|Opelousas
|4A
|5
|A
|Week 3
|9/14
|Northwest
|3A
|5
|H
|Week 4
|9/22
|Franklin
|2A
|7(d)
|A
|Week 5
|9/29
|Delcambre
|2A
|7(d)
|H
|Week 6
|10/5
|Catholic - N.I.
|2A
|7(d)
|A
|Week 7
|10/13
|Jeanerette
|2A
|7(d)
|H
|Week 8
|10/20
|Thibodaux
|5A
|7
|A
|Week 9
|10/27
|Loreauville
|2A
|7(d)
|H
|Week 10
|11/3
|Ascension Episcopal
|2A
|7(d)
|A
*Dates are subject to change.
Information provided by LHSAA
Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.