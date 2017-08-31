Suspect arrested, motive unknown for August shooting that killed 64-year-old man on Plank Rd.

Police have charged one man with the shooting death of a 64-year-old man.

The shooting happened on August 31, 2017. Police say the victim, Jesse Chase, was found in the 2000 block of Plank Rd. near Fairfields Ave. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chase was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he later died.

Victim just rushed to the hospital @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wdVYez9Ilv — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 1, 2017



Kasey Gray, 24, was arrested on Monday, January 22, 2018, in connection with the shooting death. Gray was already in prison on unrelated charges, and was rebooked on one charge of second-degree murder.

Officials have not released a possible motive.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.