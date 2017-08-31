Shooting reported on Plank Rd.; 1 in critical condition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting reported on Plank Rd.; 1 in critical condition

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are responding to a reported shooting on Plank Rd. Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on August 31 in the 2000 block of Plank Rd. near Fairfields Ave. Officials say one person is in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly