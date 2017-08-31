Motive unknown for shooting that killed 64-year-old man on Plank - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Motive unknown for shooting that killed 64-year-old man on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police say they need your help to locate a suspect and motive for a shooting that claimed the life of a 64-year-old man.  

Officials say the victim, Jesse Chase, was found in the 2000 block of Plank Rd. near Fairfields Ave. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chase was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he later died. 

If you know anything that can help investigators identify a suspect in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

