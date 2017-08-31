Motive unknown for shooting that killed 64-year-old man on Plank Rd.

Court records reveal how investigators built a case against a man accused of robbing and murdering an insurance agent during an alleged robbery. According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, DNA evidence found inside the victim's car is what pointed investigators to the suspect, Daryel Johnson. Additionally, the victim's body was found behind Johnson's home. The case was launched by the East Ba...More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting on Plank Rd. Thursday night.More >>
The LSU Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash on campus involving one of its officers late Thursday night. LSU officials reported a car hit a bicycle officer on Fieldhouse Drive around 11:30 p.m.More >>
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, nice - light NW winds, a spotty shower; high of 87°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - pleasant overnight; a low of 69°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - only 10% rain coverage; a high of 88°
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, light east winds; a spotty shower - a high of 89°
LABOR DAY MONDAY: Partly cloudy - 20% rain coverage; a high of 87°
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Ramona Roubique, who wants to know why it seems to take a natural disaster to bring the people of our nation together.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The first evacuees from post-Harvey flooding in Lake Charles have arrived at a state-run shelter in Shreveport, which opened at 10 a.m. Friday.More >>
