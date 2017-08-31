Police investigating shooting on Monarch Ave. that left one man with life threatening injuries

One person sustained life threatening injuries in a reported shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in the 5400 block of Monarch Ave. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim sustained what appear to be critical injuries and was taken an urgent care clinic in a private vehicle. The male victim was then transported to a local hospital.

No other details are currently available. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

