Police investigating shooting on Monarch Ave.

Police investigating shooting on Monarch Ave.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person sustained injuries in a reported shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in the 5300 block of Monarch Ave. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim sustained what appear to be non-life threatening injuries and was taken a local hospital in a private vehicle.

No other details are currently available. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

