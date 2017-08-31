Police investigating shooting on Monarch Ave.

One person sustained injuries in a reported shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in the 5300 block of Monarch Ave. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim sustained what appear to be non-life threatening injuries and was taken a local hospital in a private vehicle.

No other details are currently available. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.