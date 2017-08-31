Sobriety checkpoint planned in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Labor Day weekend

Louisiana State Police and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the parish on Friday, September 1.

The checkpoint will begin at approximately 9 p.m. and will be staffed by LSP troopers and TPSO deputies. The location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance.

Many people are killed on highways every year in drunk driving wrecks. Sobriety checkpoints are an effective tool used to deter impaired and drunk driving. Suspected drunk drivers can be reported to LSP by dialing *LSP (577) on your cell phone.

