Sobriety checkpoint planned in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Labor Day weekend

Louisiana State Police and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the parish on Friday, September 1.More >>
Louisiana State Police and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the parish on Friday, September 1.More >>
In her hunt for a new police chief, the Baton Rouge mayor will not get to look very far. All 12 applicants have ties to Louisiana. Half of them either currently work for the Baton Rouge Police Department or worked for the agency in the past.More >>
In her hunt for a new police chief, the Baton Rouge mayor will not get to look very far. All 12 applicants have ties to Louisiana. Half of them either currently work for the Baton Rouge Police Department or worked for the agency in the past.More >>
While flood waters continue to rock portions of Texas and Louisiana, more area first responders packed up and headed out to Port Arthur to help with relief efforts.More >>
While flood waters continue to rock portions of Texas and Louisiana, more area first responders packed up and headed out to Port Arthur to help with relief efforts.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
Two Baton Rouge colleges have launched opportunities to provide relief following Hurricane Harvey. Both Southern University and LSU are contributing to efforts to help those affected by the storm.More >>
Two Baton Rouge colleges have launched opportunities to provide relief following Hurricane Harvey. Both Southern University and LSU are contributing to efforts to help those affected by the storm.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Jefferson County in Central Alabama.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Jefferson County in Central Alabama.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>