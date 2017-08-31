Spicy Plantation Seafood Dip

Air date: August 31, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 12–20 Servings

Comment:

The abundance of shellfish in Louisiana's bayous provides the opportunity to combine many different varieties in one dish. Here, more than in any other part of the country, you will see the marriage of meats and vegetables to seafood in a wealth of dishes. In this recipe, it is acceptable to substitute any local seafood available. You may also use only 2 of the 3 shellfish in adjusted quantities if you prefer.

Ingredients:

½ pound cooked crawfish tails, chopped

½ pound cooked shrimp, peeled and chopped

½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat

¼ pound butter

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup diced tasso ham

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped dill

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise

Worcestershire sauce to taste

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

juice of 1 lemon

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic and tasso. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in crawfish, shrimp, green onions and parsley. Continue to sauté for 3–5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl. Whisk in dill, cream cheese, mayonnaise and Worcestershire. Season to taste with salt, pepper, hot sauce and lemon juice. Gently fold in the crabmeat and adjust seasonings if necessary. Pour seafood dip into a decorative fish mold, if serving immediately, or chill for later use. Serve with a basket of assorted crackers.