Area universities launch Harvey relief efforts following devastating storm

Two Baton Rouge colleges have launched opportunities to provide relief following Hurricane Harvey. Both Southern University and LSU are contributing to efforts to help those affected by the storm.

Southern University SGA President Armond Duncan is calling out to all of Jaguar Nation and the surrounding community in an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. "That's what Southern's about,” said Duncan. "We’re collecting non-perishable food items, water, clothing, or anything essentially that individuals think will help these people start over and just recover from this disaster."

The senior says considering Louisiana's past with natural disasters, it's important for folks to give back to their neighbors to the west. "Absolutely they should because the Capital City was affected and we were in this situation just last year," said Dunan.

He says the window to give is not long in order to get donations to victims as soon as possible.

"Today, tomorrow, and Tuesday we will be collecting here at the F. G. Clark Activity Center as well as at the other Southern University campuses from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.,” he added.

The university is also collecting monetary gifts at the J. S. Clark Administration Building and will also accept them at the football team’s season opener against South Carolina State University on Sunday, September 3.

The goal is to pack two large trailers parked in front of the F.G. Clark Activity Center with items that will then be shipped to the school’s Houston area alumni chapters. The donations will then be given to those who need it most.

Jacqueline Cummings was one of the first people to donate to the effort. She says it was never a question of if she would give but rather how much she could offer. "Just pour your heart out. Pour your heart out because it brings back a lot of memories of Katrina with me and my family,” said Cummings.

After living through Katrina, she d ropped off water Thursday, but plans to be back later with more. She encourages others to give as well. "Just give. Give anything that you have just to help these people and these families that's in need right now," Cummings added.

While no donation is too big or small, Duncan says it's a cause truly worth considering. “This is an opportunity to pay it forward and to truly show what I think we need more in the world and that's unity and love and support for one another," said Duncan.

LSU also launched a series of similar efforts to affect those affected by Harvey both on the school’s campus and at Texas A&M University. LSU President F. King Alexander issued the following statement to students following the devastating storm:

Although our campus did not experience any damage from Tropical Storm Harvey, we know that, unfortunately, many of your homes and families do not share that same positive outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating storm, but especially with those of you among the LSU family who have been personally impacted. LSU wants to help. Your university has a multitude of resources available to assist you, from your academic and financial concerns, to the emotional turmoil involved with natural disasters. University offices will be open tomorrow, Aug. 31, to address all of your needs. Your college counselor will serve as your primary point of contact during this time. If you’re not sure who your counselor is, contact University College at 225-578-8281.

