WAFB's Donna Britt receives award from United Way for community service

The United Way recognized WAFB's very own Donna Britt Thursday for her work with several community organizations.

The longtime anchor of 9News at 6 and 10 received a standing ovation from the crowd. Britt was given the Legacy of Service honor at a Power of Women breakfast held at the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU.

It was hosted by United Way's Women Leadership Council.

