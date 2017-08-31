WAFB's Donna Britt receives award from United Way for community - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WAFB's Donna Britt receives award from United Way for community service

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The United Way recognized WAFB's very own Donna Britt Thursday for her work with several community organizations.

The longtime anchor of 9News at 6 and 10 received a standing ovation from the crowd. Britt was given the Legacy of Service honor at a Power of Women breakfast held at the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU.

It was hosted by United Way's Women Leadership Council.

