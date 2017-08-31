Meeting on proposed traffic, road construction project set for public to provide input

Residents in District 6 are invited to join Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome for a community meeting to discuss the Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) Plan on September 7.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Methodist Church (Adult Education Center, Room 101), located at 10230 Mollylea Dr.

Back on July 26, a tax proposition was introduced for a parish-wide 5 mil property tax over 30 years to fund an approximate $445 million project for improvements including constructing new public roads, improving existing roads, constructing community enhancement road projects, and improving the advanced traffic management center.

The meeting will provide details of the BTR Plan and what the funding requirements are to start the program. There will be one-on-one discussions, as well as discussions between the public and staff. After the meeting, the metro council will decide if a resolution to rededicate the existing half cent sales tax and for a new property millage tax will be added to the November 18 ballot.

For details on the BTR Plan, including a project list and map, click here. Those unable to attend the meeting in person can send feedback online, or by emailing BTRPlan@brgov.com.

