Pregnant woman shot, killed; ex-boyfriend arrested, officials say

One man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and wounding her boyfriend.

The shooting took place Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Pistol Womack Lane. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call and upon arriving, found a vehicle that had been hit by another vehicle and appeared to have been shot in the driver's side door.

Inside the vehicle, deputies recovered the body of Angelica Hope Leray. Her boyfriend was also shot and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Deputies began a search for Leray's ex-boyfriend, Dana Deshun Williams, 26, of Franklinton, in connection with the murder. Deputies contacted his family and advised them he should turn himself in, which he did later that day.

Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree feticide, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting at the victim's boyfriend.

Williams' bond is set at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.