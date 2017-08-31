Murder suspect in custody after woman found dead in St. Helena Parish

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody in Washington Parish after a woman was found dead on Pistol Womack Ln.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m. Deputies responded to a call and upon arriving, found a vehicle that had been hit by another vehicle and also appeared to have been shot in the driver side door. Inside the vehicle, they recovered the body of a woman who appeared to have been shot.

Officials say Dana Deshun Williams, 26, of Franklinton is in custody in connection with the murder. While searching for Williams, deputies were able to contact his family and advised them he should turn himself in, which he did later in the day.

Williams turned himself in to Washington Parish officials and is being held there as a fugitive from St. Helena Parish. The identity of the victim has not been released.

