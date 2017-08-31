The Cajun Gravy serving up Louisiana delicacies to first responders

While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.

Thursday afternoon, they were operating out of Orange, Texas at a temporary housing location for about 1,000 first responders. Among those being served are Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, Louisiana and Texas National Guard members, strike teams, and water rescue personnel.

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

A group of Louisiana cooks from the cities of Baton Rouge, Gonzales, and Donaldsonville formed the group after seeing the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. One of the founders, Kyle Rome, owns Kickstands Kitchen, a catering company in Ascension Parish.

Rome says the Cajun Gravy all started with a phone call from Brett Dunham, owner of Le Chien, a new brewery coming to Baton Rouge. Rome says Dunham knew he was a chef and asked if he wanted to help cook for storm victims.

“We decided to put a group together to go to Texas,” Rome said in a Facebook post. “We started making calls to friends that own businesses to see if they wanted to donate. It started to snowball so much that we were able to fill five trucks and about 70 feet of enclosed trailer space, just to pull what we had been given in donations over the past four days. We made a PayPal account to be able to accept monetary donations so we could buy food and supplies to cook while we were in Texas. We received over $7,000 in the same four days. We had enough food with us to be able to make over 10,000 plates from the cash and donations,” he wrote.

The group has set up a PayPal account for monetary donations. They are also collecting specific supplies at Monogramming Unlimited, located at 14087 Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. The store is near the intersection of Hwy. 621. The business is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are looking for the following items:

Cooking oil (50 gallon containers)

2 gallon containers of Kitchen Bouquet

Granola and breakfast bars

Sunscreen

Dog food and dog leashes

Lip balm with SPF

For more information, visit the Cajun Gravy's Facebook page.



On their Facebook page, they state their mission is as follows:

We work with the LEO's and the paramedics to keep them going so they can keep helping other people in need. We are regular guys and girls that like to cook and help people while doing it! Every dollar collected goes towards the effort to give a hot meal to a person in need, and the supplies we collect go directly to the people affected from a disaster. When the storm passes we are going to proceed with the legal side of things to become an official non-profit organization that will continue to help the community after a disaster strikes. Until then, we are using Kickstands Kitchen LLC tax id number to buy all food at cost. So that we can get the most for the money spent.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.