LDAF helping pets seek shelter, find their owners after Hurricane Harvey

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is doing what they can to help pets after Hurricane Harvey.

As evacuees from Texas began arriving at the Alexandria shelter from Lake Charles, the LDAF mobile pet shelter in Lake Charles began transporting pets that escaped floodwater with their owners.

At this time, 43 dogs and 18 cats were located with their owners in Alexandria, while 70 dogs and 16 cats are en route to Alexandria in two pet trucks, including the mobile pet shelter. LDAF veterinarians and supplies are on site.

"As Louisiana gets an influx of evacuees, we will do what we can to ensure their pet companions are nearby and taken care of while these victims of Hurricane Harvey cope with this disaster. As we've seen in recent years, family pets bring comfort to those who are in the most unbearable situations," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

The LDAF has 100 kennels on site at the shelter in Lake Charles. They are also providing 200 soft-sided pet carriers in the mobile pet truck for those pets traveling by bus. The group is prepared to release food commodities to feed all the pets and has fuel stations prepared for activation in the event of a disruption in the supply in fuel.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.