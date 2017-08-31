24-year-old man dead after shooting on Scotland Ave.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Officials say the shooting happened early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Scotland Ave. Kristopher James, 24, was found in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information in this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

