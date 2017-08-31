BRFD assembles team to assist Harvey victims in Port Arthur area

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, at the request of the Louisiana Fire Marshal and Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, has assembled a team of ten firefighters to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Port Arthur, Texas area.

The group, called Task Force 2, will be in Texas for two weeks and left Thursday morning. The team consists of seven firefighters from Baton Rouge, two from Hammond, and one from Zachary. All are trained in rescue operations, including those in swift water.

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

