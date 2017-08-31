Broadmoor QB Reggie Hayes wins Player of the Week 1989 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Broadmoor QB Reggie Hayes wins Player of the Week 1989

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
Connect

Broadmoor quarterback Reggie Hayes wins the WAFB Player of the Week award in 1989.

Powered by Frankly