Officials searching for suspects after family robbed, tied up in their home

Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for three suspects and have arrested a fourth after a home invasion in Grosse Tete Tuesday night.

Detectives say on Tuesday, August 29, the suspects came to the family's home and one of the homeowners opened the door because they knew one of the suspects. The group then reportedly tied up the family of four, including an infant, and stole items, including cell phones and money, and threatened to kill them. The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the infant or cut off its fingers if they did not give them money.

One suspect has been identified as Vontray Dorsey, 34, of Baton Rouge. Officials are still searching for him and say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He's facing three counts of armed robbery, three counts of false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Two other unidentified suspects are at large as well.

One suspect, identified as Sean Jones, 37, of Port Allen, was arrested on Wednesday, August 30 in Baton Rouge by Iberville Parish deputies, with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. He is charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of false imprisonment. His bond has been set at $3.1 million.

Anyone with information should contact Major Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553.

