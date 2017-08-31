Police make arrest in connection to insurance agent found murdered on Great Smoky Ave.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to the murder of a Baton Rouge insurance agent.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Daryel Johnson was arrested and charged for the death of Dale Sands, 53.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

Sands was shot in the chest and head, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Sands was reported missing to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office earlier this week. His family last heard from him via text on Tuesday.

Sands' body was found Wednesday on Great Smokey Ave. near Oak Villa around 3 p.m. Officials say his body was found in the backyard of a home in an overgrown area.

Sands was an Allstate insurance agent and his death left many at a loss for words, including Jay Thomas, another insurance agent who worked with Sands over the past year.

“How could it happen? Dale was... just genuinely the nicest guy in the world,” Thomas said. “He always got a smile on his face, he just loved life and loved people.”

Thomas said Sands recently became a grandfather and lived every day for his family. Sands also was no stranger to tragedy.

“He's lived the life of Job for the last year – lost everything in the flood, rebuilt his life,” he said.

For now, Sands’ friends and family are left searching for answers. However, Thomas said one thing is for certain, “If these guys that did this were to ask him for forgiveness, he would forgive them.”

