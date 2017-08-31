DOC: Suspect charged with murder of insurance agent was on parol - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DOC: Suspect charged with murder of insurance agent was on parole 2004 armed robbery

Posted by Kevin Frey, Reporter
Connect
Daryel Johnson (Source: WAFB) Daryel Johnson (Source: WAFB)
Dale Sands (Source: EBRSO) Dale Sands (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to the murder of a Baton Rouge insurance agent. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Daryel Johnson was arrested and charged for the death of Dale Sands, 53. 

Investigators believe robbery was the motive. 

The Department of Corrections confirms that Johnson was out on parole for a 2004 armed robbery conviction in St. Tammany Parish. Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was given early release for good behavior in November 2016. 

Sands was shot in the chest and head, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. 

Sands was reported missing to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office earlier this week. His family last heard from him via text on Tuesday. 

RELATED: Deputies searching for Baton Rouge man

Sands' body was found Wednesday on Great Smokey Ave. near Oak Villa around 3 p.m. Officials say his body was found in the backyard of a home in an overgrown area. 

Sands was an Allstate insurance agent and his death left many at a loss for words, including Jay Thomas, another insurance agent who worked with Sands over the past year.

“How could it happen? Dale was... just genuinely the nicest guy in the world,” Thomas said. “He always got a smile on his face, he just loved life and loved people.”

Thomas said Sands recently became a grandfather and lived every day for his family. Sands also was no stranger to tragedy.

“He's lived the life of Job for the last year – lost everything in the flood, rebuilt his life,” he said.

For now, Sands’ friends and family are left searching for answers. However, Thomas said one thing is for certain, “If these guys that did this were to ask him for forgiveness, he would forgive them.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

  • Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:53:53 GMT
    Kevin MillineKevin Milline

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    More >>

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    More >>

  • White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

    White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:03:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:04:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo.

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

    More >>

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly